Nets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (13-14) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, YES, and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.
Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|230.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 10 of 27 games this season.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 230.9, 0.4 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 17-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have been victorious in five, or 29.4%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Nets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|9
|31%
|115.2
|230.8
|110.3
|225.6
|225.4
|Nets
|10
|37%
|115.6
|230.8
|115.3
|225.6
|228.2
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total four times.
- This year, Brooklyn is 10-4-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).
- The Nets score an average of 115.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|17-10
|6-4
|13-14
|Nuggets
|13-16
|8-10
|12-17
Nets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nets
|Nuggets
|115.6
|115.2
|13
|14
|13-5
|10-4
|9-9
|11-3
|115.3
|110.3
|19
|5
|13-0
|10-11
|12-1
|15-6
