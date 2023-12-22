The Brooklyn Nets (13-14) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, YES, and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 230.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 10 of 27 games this season.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 230.9, 0.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 17-10-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have been victorious in five, or 29.4%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 9 31% 115.2 230.8 110.3 225.6 225.4 Nets 10 37% 115.6 230.8 115.3 225.6 228.2

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total four times.

This year, Brooklyn is 10-4-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

The Nets score an average of 115.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 17-10 6-4 13-14 Nuggets 13-16 8-10 12-17

Nets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nets Nuggets 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 13-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 9-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-3 115.3 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 13-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-11 12-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-6

