Nets vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 22
The Brooklyn Nets' (13-14) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Friday, December 22 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (19-10) at Barclays Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets lost their most recent matchup 121-102 against the Knicks on Wednesday. In the Nets' loss, Cameron Johnson led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding four rebounds and two assists).
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|6.7
|3.0
|3.5
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
