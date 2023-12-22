How to Watch the Nets vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (19-10) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) on December 22, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- This season, Brooklyn has a 6-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.
- The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at eighth.
- The Nets score 5.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (110.3).
- When it scores more than 110.3 points, Brooklyn is 9-9.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Nets are scoring fewer points at home (114.6 per game) than away (116.5). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.7) than on the road (121.3).
- Brooklyn is conceding fewer points at home (109.7 per game) than on the road (121.3).
- The Nets average 2.2 fewer assists per game at home (25) than on the road (27.2).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
