The Denver Nuggets (19-10) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) on December 22, 2023.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Altitude Sports

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Brooklyn has a 6-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at eighth.

The Nets score 5.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (110.3).

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Brooklyn is 9-9.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Nets are scoring fewer points at home (114.6 per game) than away (116.5). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.7) than on the road (121.3).

Brooklyn is conceding fewer points at home (109.7 per game) than on the road (121.3).

The Nets average 2.2 fewer assists per game at home (25) than on the road (27.2).

