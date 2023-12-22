Nikola Jokic and Mikal Bridges are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets square off at Barclays Center on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Bridges' 21.7 points per game are 1.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.8 points per game average is 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -115)

Cameron Thomas' 24.1 points per game are 0.6 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Thomas has picked up 2.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 26.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Friday equals his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Michael Porter Jr. is posting 16.3 points per game, 1.8 more than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

