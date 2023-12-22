Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) and the Denver Nuggets (19-10) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges and the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. as players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, ALT

Nets' Last Game

The Nets lost their most recent game to the Knicks, 121-102, on Wednesday. Cameron Johnson starred with 20 points, and also had four rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Johnson 20 4 2 0 0 4 Cameron Thomas 20 2 5 0 0 4 Mikal Bridges 15 5 2 2 0 1

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges puts up 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, making 45.7% of shots from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 6.8 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Cameron Thomas posts 24.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale is posting 7.8 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 boards per game.

Nicolas Claxton's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 9.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 64.6% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 15.0 4.2 7.4 1.2 0.4 1.7 Mikal Bridges 21.5 4.3 3.3 0.8 0.6 2.5 Nicolas Claxton 11.1 9.9 1.3 0.2 2.2 0.1 Cameron Thomas 21.9 2.8 2.7 0.4 0.4 2.8 Cameron Johnson 13.3 4.7 2.2 0.5 0.2 2.6

