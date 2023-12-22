Will Nick Bonino light the lamp when the New York Rangers square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Bonino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Bonino has no points on the power play.

Bonino averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 OT 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:54 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

