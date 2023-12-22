Nicolas Claxton will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Denver Nuggets.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Claxton posted six points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 121-102 loss against the Knicks.

In this article, we dig into Claxton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 11.1 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 22.4 22.3 PR -- 21 21



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Claxton is responsible for taking 5.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

Claxton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 110.3 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 24.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 17 10 9 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.