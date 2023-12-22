The Denver Nuggets (19-10) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

NBA TV, YES, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Nets 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.7)

Nuggets (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Nets have put together a 17-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-16-0 mark of the Nuggets.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (60%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 41.4% of the time this season (12 out of 29). That's less often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (13 out of 27).

The Nuggets have a .680 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-8) this season while the Nets have a .294 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-12).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Performance Insights

With 115.6 points scored per game and 115.3 points allowed, the Nets are 13th in the NBA on offense and 19th on defense.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is second-best in the league in rebounds (47.1 per game) and 21st in rebounds conceded (44.6).

At 26 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the league.

Brooklyn is 10th in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and worst in turnovers forced (11.3).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 14.7. And they are third-best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.