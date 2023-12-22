Onondaga County, New York has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christian Brothers Academy - Albany at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse

Game Time: 2:40 PM ET on December 22

2:40 PM ET on December 22 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Skaneateles Senior High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Marcellus, NY

Marcellus, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

William Nottingham High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School