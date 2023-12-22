Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patriot teams will take the court in three games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds squaring off against the Monmouth Hawks at OceanFirst Bank Center.
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|NESN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Monmouth Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|-
