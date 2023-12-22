Queens County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Queens County, New York today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Queens County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School at St. John's Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Astoria, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
