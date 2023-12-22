Entering a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (14-15-1), the New York Rangers (22-7-1) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22 at Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 100 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+19) makes them fifth-best in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers' 103 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Edmonton's total of 103 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.

Their 0 goal differential is 17th in the league.

Rangers vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-150) Oilers (+125) 6.5

