Rangers vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - December 22
Entering a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (14-15-1), the New York Rangers (22-7-1) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22 at Madison Square Garden.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 100 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+19) makes them fifth-best in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers' 103 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- Edmonton's total of 103 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.
- Their 0 goal differential is 17th in the league.
Rangers vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-150)
|Oilers (+125)
|6.5
