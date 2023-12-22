How to Watch the Rangers vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (22-7-1) -- who've won three straight -- host the Edmonton Oilers (14-15-1) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can watch the Oilers-Rangers matchup on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|Rangers
|3-0 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 81 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Rangers' 100 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|30
|17
|25
|42
|27
|11
|20%
|Vincent Trocheck
|30
|8
|21
|29
|15
|18
|63.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|30
|11
|17
|28
|11
|17
|52.2%
|Chris Kreider
|30
|16
|10
|26
|15
|5
|33.3%
|Adam Fox
|20
|3
|18
|21
|11
|8
|-
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have given up 103 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Oilers' 103 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|28
|12
|31
|43
|34
|32
|48.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|30
|14
|21
|35
|39
|40
|57.2%
|Evan Bouchard
|30
|8
|24
|32
|29
|21
|-
|Zach Hyman
|29
|18
|13
|31
|8
|12
|33.3%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|30
|8
|23
|31
|11
|24
|44.4%
