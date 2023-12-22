The New York Rangers (22-7-1) -- who've won three straight -- host the Edmonton Oilers (14-15-1) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rangers vs Oilers Additional Info

Rangers vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/26/2023 Oilers Rangers 3-0 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 81 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Rangers' 100 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 30 17 25 42 27 11 20% Vincent Trocheck 30 8 21 29 15 18 63.4% Mika Zibanejad 30 11 17 28 11 17 52.2% Chris Kreider 30 16 10 26 15 5 33.3% Adam Fox 20 3 18 21 11 8 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have given up 103 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Oilers' 103 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players