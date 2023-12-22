Friday's NHL matchup between the New York Rangers (22-7-1) and the Edmonton Oilers (14-15-1) at Madison Square Garden sees the Rangers as home favorites (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Oilers (+125). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton has played 18 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Rangers are 18-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Oilers have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

New York is 8-6 (victorious in 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Edmonton has not played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-5 5-4-1 6.1 3.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.40 3.00 11 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-5 3-5-2 6.9 3.70 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.70 2.70 8 29.6% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

