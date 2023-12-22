The New York Rangers (22-7-1) host the Edmonton Oilers (14-15-1) at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 22 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Rangers have won three games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have put up a record of 7-3-0. They have put up 34 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 30. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with 11 goals (33.3% of opportunities).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will win Friday's game.

Rangers vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-150)

Rangers (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have gone 4-1-5 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 22-7-1.

New York has won all nine of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers registered just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has finished 3-1-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering six points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals 22 times, and are 18-3-1 in those games (to record 37 points).

In the 17 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 11-6-0 to record 22 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 16-3-0 (32 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 8th 2.7 Goals Allowed 3.43 25th 15th 30.8 Shots 34.4 1st 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 28.1 4th 1st 31.25% Power Play % 26.73% 4th 5th 85.26% Penalty Kill % 78.3% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.