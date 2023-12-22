When the New York Rangers play the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Friday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), Vincent Trocheck and Leon Draisaitl will be among the best players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Rangers (-150)

Rangers (-150) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin has been a key contributor for New York this season, collecting 42 points in 30 games.

Through 30 games, Trocheck has scored eight goals and picked up 21 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 11 goals and added 17 assists in 30 games for New York.

Jonathan Quick (9-0-1) has a goals against average of 2.1 on the season. His .927% save percentage is fourth-best in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 31 assists (1.0 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 14%. This places him among the leaders for Edmonton with 43 total points (1.4 per game).

Draisaitl has made a big impact for Edmonton this season with 35 points (14 goals and 21 assists).

This season, Edmonton's Evan Bouchard has 32 points, courtesy of eight goals (fifth on team) and 24 assists (second).

In the crease, Calvin Pickard has a 2-2-0 record this season, with an .898 save percentage (46th in the league). In 5 games, he has 123 saves, and has allowed 14 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 8th 2.7 Goals Allowed 3.43 25th 15th 30.8 Shots 34.4 1st 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 28.1 4th 1st 31.25% Power Play % 26.73% 4th 5th 85.26% Penalty Kill % 78.3% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.