The New York Rangers (22-7-1) host the Edmonton Oilers (14-15-1) at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 22 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Rangers have won three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-150) Oilers (+125) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have an 18-6 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 30 games this season.

Rangers vs Oilers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Oilers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 100 (16th) Goals 103 (13th) 81 (4th) Goals Allowed 103 (18th) 30 (2nd) Power Play Goals 27 (8th) 14 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (20th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-3-0 overall.

Five of New York's last 10 games went over.

The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 100 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Rangers are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 81 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +19 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.