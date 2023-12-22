Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Oilers on December 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Connor McDavid and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rangers vs. Oilers Additional Info
|Rangers vs. Oilers Prediction
|Rangers vs. Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs. Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 42 points in 30 games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|10
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Vincent Trocheck has 29 points (1.0 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|3
|3
|3
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mika Zibanejad has 11 goals and 17 assists for New York.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
McDavid has collected 12 goals and 31 assists in 28 games for Edmonton, good for 43 points.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|3
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the attack for Edmonton this season with 14 goals and 21 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
