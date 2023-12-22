Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Connor McDavid and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 42 points in 30 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 10 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 2 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 1 1 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Vincent Trocheck has 29 points (1.0 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Bruins Dec. 16 2 0 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 3 3 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mika Zibanejad has 11 goals and 17 assists for New York.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

McDavid has collected 12 goals and 31 assists in 28 games for Edmonton, good for 43 points.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 21 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 1 1 2 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 0 2 2 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the attack for Edmonton this season with 14 goals and 21 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.