Royce O'Neale and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

O'Neale, in his last time out, had six points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks in a 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine O'Neale's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 7.8 7.8 Rebounds -- 4.9 4.2 Assists -- 3.3 3.4 PRA -- 16 15.4 PR -- 12.7 12



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, O'Neale has made 2.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.0% of his team's total makes.

O'Neale's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 110.3 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.7 per game, fifth in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 14 2 1 1 0 0 1

