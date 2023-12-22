Will Ryan Lindgren Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 22?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Ryan Lindgren going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindgren stats and insights
- Lindgren has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- Lindgren has no points on the power play.
- Lindgren's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Lindgren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Home
|W 3-2
Rangers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
