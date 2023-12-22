On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Ryan Lindgren going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindgren stats and insights

Lindgren has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Lindgren has no points on the power play.

Lindgren's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

