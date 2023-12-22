Friday's game at Reilly Center has the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) matching up with the Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-64 victory, as our model heavily favors Saint Bonaventure.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 78, Binghamton 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-14.1)

Saint Bonaventure (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Both Saint Bonaventure and Binghamton are 5-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bonnies and the Bearcats are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies average 74 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per outing (44th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The 33.6 rebounds per game Saint Bonaventure averages rank 293rd in the country, and are 3.1 more than the 30.5 its opponents pull down per outing.

Saint Bonaventure makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (72nd in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 30.3%.

The Bonnies average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and give up 87.6 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (118th in college basketball play), 1.4 fewer than the 12.5 it forces on average (154th in college basketball).

