The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

In games Saint Bonaventure shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bonnies are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 69th.

The 74 points per game the Bonnies average are just 3.1 more points than the Bearcats give up (70.9).

When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 5-0.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure posted 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.3).

In home games, the Bonnies allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than on the road (70.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Saint Bonaventure performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 31.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule