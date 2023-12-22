How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- In games Saint Bonaventure shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Bonnies are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 69th.
- The 74 points per game the Bonnies average are just 3.1 more points than the Bearcats give up (70.9).
- When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 5-0.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure posted 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.3).
- In home games, the Bonnies allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than on the road (70.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Saint Bonaventure performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 31.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Niagara
|W 94-60
|Gallagher Center
|12/9/2023
|Siena
|W 89-56
|Reilly Center
|12/16/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/22/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/30/2023
|Akron
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
