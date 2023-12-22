The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Binghamton Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-14.5) 142.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-14.5) 143.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Betting Trends

Saint Bonaventure has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, five out of the Bonnies' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Binghamton has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bearcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this year.

