The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -14.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

Saint Bonaventure's contests this year have an average point total of 138.6, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bonnies have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Bonaventure has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won six of those games.

The Bonnies have played as a favorite of -1600 or more twice this season and won both games.

Saint Bonaventure has a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 4 40% 74.0 147.9 64.6 135.5 137.6 Binghamton 6 60% 73.9 147.9 70.9 135.5 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The Bonnies score just 3.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Bearcats allow (70.9).

When Saint Bonaventure totals more than 70.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 5-5-0 1-1 5-5-0 Binghamton 5-5-0 1-1 5-5-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Binghamton 11-4 Home Record 8-7 2-11 Away Record 5-11 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.