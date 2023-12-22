Schenectady County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you live in Schenectady County, New York and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Schenectady County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scotia-Glenville Senior High School at Amsterdam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Amsterdam, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
