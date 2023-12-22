Friday's contest between the Brown Bears (3-9) and Siena Saints (2-9) at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center has a projected final score of 76-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Brown, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Siena vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Siena vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 76, Siena 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Brown (-14.5)

Brown (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Brown has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Siena is 1-9-0. Both the Bears and the Saints are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints have been outscored by 19.2 points per game (posting 58.3 points per game, 360th in college basketball, while giving up 77.5 per outing, 312th in college basketball) and have a -211 scoring differential.

Siena records 36.4 rebounds per game (196th in college basketball) while conceding 34.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Siena makes 4.6 three-pointers per game (352nd in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than its opponents.

Siena has committed 15.8 turnovers per game (358th in college basketball), 5.1 more than the 10.7 it forces (297th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.