How to Watch Siena vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (2-9) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Brown Bears (3-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Siena vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Siena Stats Insights
- The Saints' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than the Bears have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
- This season, Siena has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Saints rank 35th.
- The Saints' 58.3 points per game are 13.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 71.8 points, Siena is 1-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Siena Home & Away Comparison
- At home Siena is scoring 63.2 points per game, 10.7 more than it is averaging away (52.5).
- The Saints allow 76.8 points per game at home, and 84.3 away.
- Siena drains more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (24%) than on the road (24.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Bryant
|L 67-51
|MVP Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 89-56
|Reilly Center
|12/19/2023
|Cornell
|L 95-74
|MVP Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/5/2024
|Fairfield
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.