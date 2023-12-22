The Siena Saints (2-9) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Brown Bears (3-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

  • The Saints' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than the Bears have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
  • This season, Siena has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Saints rank 35th.
  • The Saints' 58.3 points per game are 13.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Bears allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.8 points, Siena is 1-1.

Siena Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Siena is scoring 63.2 points per game, 10.7 more than it is averaging away (52.5).
  • The Saints allow 76.8 points per game at home, and 84.3 away.
  • Siena drains more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (24%) than on the road (24.3%).

Siena Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Bryant L 67-51 MVP Arena
12/9/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 89-56 Reilly Center
12/19/2023 Cornell L 95-74 MVP Arena
12/22/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/30/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center
1/5/2024 Fairfield - MVP Arena

