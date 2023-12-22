The Siena Saints (2-9) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Brown Bears (3-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Brown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than the Bears have given up to their opponents (44.5%).

This season, Siena has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Saints rank 35th.

The Saints' 58.3 points per game are 13.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Siena is 1-1.

Siena Home & Away Comparison

At home Siena is scoring 63.2 points per game, 10.7 more than it is averaging away (52.5).

The Saints allow 76.8 points per game at home, and 84.3 away.

Siena drains more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (24%) than on the road (24.3%).

Siena Upcoming Schedule