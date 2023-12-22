The Siena Saints (2-9) hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Brown Bears (3-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Brown vs. Siena matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Siena vs. Brown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Siena vs. Brown Betting Trends

Siena has a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Saints have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Brown has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Bears' 10 games have gone over the point total.

