The Brown Bears (3-8) will face the Siena Saints (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Brown Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

Giovanni Emejuru: 12.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Evbagharu: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Zek Tekin: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bralyn Smith: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Nana Owusu-Anane: 15.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 19.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalu Anya: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Aaron Cooley: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Felix Kloman: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Siena vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Brown Rank Brown AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 257th 71.1 Points Scored 56.8 359th 199th 71.6 Points Allowed 74.2 254th 88th 35.5 Rebounds 31.7 247th 54th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 11.1 54th 181st 7.5 3pt Made 4.2 354th 239th 12.5 Assists 9.9 347th 243rd 12.7 Turnovers 16.1 359th

