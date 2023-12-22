The Siena Saints (2-9) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Brown Bears (3-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Siena vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Brown -13.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Siena and its opponents have combined to score more than 132.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Siena's games this year have had a 135.7-point total on average, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Siena is just 1-9-0 against the spread this year.

Brown sports a 4-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-9-0 mark from Siena.

Siena vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Brown 6 60% 69.7 128 71.8 149.3 143.6 Siena 6 60% 58.3 128 77.5 149.3 137.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints score an average of 58.3 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Siena is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Siena vs. Brown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Brown 4-6-0 0-0 4-6-0 Siena 1-9-0 0-1 4-6-0

Siena vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Brown Siena 7-5 Home Record 8-5 7-8 Away Record 7-8 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 10-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.