Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Dinwiddie put up 10 points in a 121-102 loss versus the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 15.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 7.5 6.8 7.4 PRA -- 25.7 26.6 PR -- 18.9 19.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Nuggets

Dinwiddie is responsible for taking 12.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

He's taken 6.6 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 110.3 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are fourth in the league, allowing 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 24 17 4 8 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.