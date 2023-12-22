If you live in Suffolk County, New York and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School at St. John's Preparatory School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22

5:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Astoria, NY

Astoria, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayport-Blue Point High School at Hampton Bays High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays, NY Conference: A-6

A-6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School at The Wheatley School