Suffolk County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Suffolk County, New York and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School at St. John's Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Astoria, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayport-Blue Point High School at Hampton Bays High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Hampton Bays, NY
- Conference: A-6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School at The Wheatley School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- Conference: Section 8 - 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
