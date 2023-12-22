For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tyler Pitlick a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Pitlick has zero points on the power play.

Pitlick's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:49 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:11 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:39 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:02 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:42 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

