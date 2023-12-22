For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Vincent Trocheck a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Trocheck stats and insights

Trocheck has scored in six of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

He has five goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trocheck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:09 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:46 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:27 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 3 0 3 25:32 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 23:43 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 3 1 2 19:15 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:41 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.