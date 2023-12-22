Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 22?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Vincent Trocheck a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Trocheck stats and insights
- Trocheck has scored in six of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).
- He has five goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trocheck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|23:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:27
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|3
|0
|3
|25:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|23:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|3
|1
|2
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.