The New York Rangers, with Vincent Trocheck, are in action Friday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Trocheck are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 20:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In Trocheck's 30 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Trocheck has a point in 17 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points eight times.

Trocheck has an assist in 13 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Trocheck's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 29 Points 1 8 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.