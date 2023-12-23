On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Adam Fox going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

Fox has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Fox's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 25:41 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:10 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

