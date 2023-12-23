Adam Fox and the New York Rangers will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Fox in that upcoming Rangers-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox has averaged 22:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Fox has a goal in three games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fox has a point in 15 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 14 of 21 games this season, Fox has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Fox's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 69.4%.

Fox Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 4 21 Points 3 3 Goals 1 18 Assists 2

