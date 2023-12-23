2024 NCAA Bracketology: Albany Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Albany to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Albany ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|125
Albany's best wins
Albany's signature win this season came on November 22 in a 57-45 victory over the Cornell Big Red. Helene Haegerstrand compiled a team-leading 17 points with five rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus Cornell.
Next best wins
- 76-58 at home over Siena (No. 243/RPI) on December 2
- 66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on November 16
- 56-37 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on December 6
- 68-57 at home over Dartmouth (No. 305/RPI) on December 12
- 74-52 on the road over UMass (No. 311/RPI) on December 20
Albany's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-1
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Great Danes are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Great Danes have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Albany has the sixth-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Great Danes' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- As far as Albany's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Albany's next game
- Matchup: Albany Great Danes vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
