Can we count on Albany to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Albany ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 125

Albany's best wins

Albany's signature win this season came on November 22 in a 57-45 victory over the Cornell Big Red. Helene Haegerstrand compiled a team-leading 17 points with five rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus Cornell.

Next best wins

76-58 at home over Siena (No. 243/RPI) on December 2

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on November 16

56-37 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on December 6

68-57 at home over Dartmouth (No. 305/RPI) on December 12

74-52 on the road over UMass (No. 311/RPI) on December 20

Albany's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-1

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Great Danes are 1-0 -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Great Danes have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Albany has the sixth-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Great Danes' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as Albany's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Albany's next game

Matchup: Albany Great Danes vs. Navy Midshipmen

Albany Great Danes vs. Navy Midshipmen Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

