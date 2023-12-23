If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Albany (NY) and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Albany (NY) ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 172

Albany (NY)'s best wins

Albany (NY) defeated the No. 197-ranked (according to the RPI) Columbia Lions, 78-75, on November 11, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Sebastian Thomas, as the top scorer in the victory over Columbia, delivered 24 points, while Jonathan Beagle was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

86-72 at home over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on November 29

93-79 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 317/RPI) on December 19

73-68 at home over Dartmouth (No. 340/RPI) on December 2

62-59 over Army (No. 345/RPI) on November 21

86-51 on the road over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on November 26

Albany (NY)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Great Danes are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Albany (NY) is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Great Danes have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Albany (NY) gets the benefit of the 24th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Great Danes have 13 games remaining against teams over .500. They have five upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Albany has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Albany (NY)'s next game

Matchup: Long Island Sharks vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes

Long Island Sharks vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: SNY

