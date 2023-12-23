On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Alexis Lafreniere going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

Lafreniere has scored in eight of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in two games (six shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 12.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

