On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Alexis Lafreniere going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafreniere stats and insights

  • Lafreniere has scored in eight of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in two games (six shots).
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 12.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are conceding 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:48 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.