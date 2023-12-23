The New York Rangers, including Alexis Lafreniere, are in action Saturday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lafreniere's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Lafreniere has averaged 16:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

In eight of 31 games this season, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lafreniere has a point in 14 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Lafreniere has an assist in seven of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 5 18 Points 2 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

