Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 23?
Should you wager on Artemi Panarin to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Panarin stats and insights
- Panarin has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus 14 assists.
- Panarin's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panarin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|20:53
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|23:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|4
|3
|1
|19:15
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.