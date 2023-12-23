The New York Rangers, including Artemi Panarin, are in action Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Panarin in the Rangers-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Artemi Panarin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 19:54 on the ice per game.

In Panarin's 31 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 25 of 31 games this year, Panarin has recorded a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Panarin has an assist in 21 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 69.4% chance of Panarin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 116 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 5 42 Points 6 17 Goals 4 25 Assists 2

