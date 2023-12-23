The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Goodrow has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 116 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:01 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-1 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 2:58 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.