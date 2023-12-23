The Buffalo Bills (8-6) will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Bills are significant favorites in this one, with the spread currently at 12.5 points. An over/under of 44 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Bills play the Chargers. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Bills have had the lead seven times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Chargers have had the lead five times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Bills have won the third quarter eight times, lost two times, and been knotted up four times.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in five games.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Chargers' 14 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up five times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Bills vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 14 games this year, the Bills have led after the first half nine times and have been behind after the first half five times.

At the end of the first half, the Chargers have had the lead five times (4-1 in those games), have been trailing seven times (0-7), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

2nd Half

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in five games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Chargers have won the second half in four games (1-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (1-5), and they've tied in the second half in four games (3-1).

Rep the Bills or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.