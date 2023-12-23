Bills vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 16
Entering this week's action, the Buffalo Bills (8-6) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) on Saturday, December 23 at SoFi Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:00 PM .
Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
In their last outing, the Bills took down the Dallas Cowboys 31-10.
Their last time out, the Chargers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Cook
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Reid Ferguson
|LS
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Sam Martin
|P
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Neck
|Out
|Von Miller
|LB
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Ribs
|Questionable
|DaQuan Jones
|DT
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Trey Pipkins
|OT
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Heel
|Doubtful
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Tanner Muse
|LB
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot
|Out
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|Back
|Questionable
Other Week 16 Injury Reports
Bills vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Bills or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bills Season Insights
- On offense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 376.9 yards per game. They rank 11th on defense (312.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have the sixth-ranked offense this year (27.1 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 18.1 points allowed per game.
- The Bills are totaling 244.6 passing yards per game on offense this season (eighth in NFL), and they are allowing 200.6 passing yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Buffalo ranks sixth in run offense (132.3 rushing yards per game) and 15th in run defense (112.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
- With 24 forced turnovers (third in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Bills (+3) have the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league.
Bills vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-12.5)
- Moneyline: Bills (-800), Chargers (+550)
- Total: 44 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.