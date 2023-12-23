Entering this week's action, the Buffalo Bills (8-6) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) on Saturday, December 23 at SoFi Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:00 PM .

In their last outing, the Bills took down the Dallas Cowboys 31-10.

Their last time out, the Chargers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Cook RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ty Johnson RB Shoulder Questionable Reid Ferguson LS Thumb Full Participation In Practice Sam Martin P Knee Full Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Questionable Micah Hyde S Neck Out Von Miller LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Epenesa DE Ribs Questionable DaQuan Jones DT Pectoral Questionable Justin Shorter WR Hamstring Out Dalton Kincaid TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Heel Doubtful Nick Williams DL Shoulder Questionable Essang Bassey CB Concussion Questionable Tanner Muse LB Knee Doubtful Khalil Mack OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Foot Out Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Nick Vannett TE Back Questionable

Bills vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV Info: Peacock

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bills Season Insights

On offense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 376.9 yards per game. They rank 11th on defense (312.9 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have the sixth-ranked offense this year (27.1 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 18.1 points allowed per game.

The Bills are totaling 244.6 passing yards per game on offense this season (eighth in NFL), and they are allowing 200.6 passing yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Buffalo ranks sixth in run offense (132.3 rushing yards per game) and 15th in run defense (112.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

With 24 forced turnovers (third in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Bills (+3) have the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Bills vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-12.5)

Bills (-12.5) Moneyline: Bills (-800), Chargers (+550)

Bills (-800), Chargers (+550) Total: 44 points

