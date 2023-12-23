The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Chargers

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Bills Insights

This year, the Bills score just 2.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Chargers give up (24.6).

The Bills collect only 1.6 more yards per game (376.9) than the Chargers allow per contest (375.3).

Buffalo rushes for 132.3 yards per game, 18.4 more than the 113.9 Los Angeles allows per outing.

The Bills have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (17).

Bills Away Performance

On the road, the Bills score fewer points (25 per game) than overall (27.1). They also concede more (22 per game) than overall (18.1).

The Bills pick up fewer yards in away games (364.7 per game) than they do overall (376.9), and give up more (334 per game) than overall (312.9).

The Bills accumulate 117.5 rushing yards per game away from home (14.8 fewer than overall), and allow 115.7 in away games (3.5 more than overall).

On the road the Bills convert more third downs (50.6%) than overall (49.2%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (40.6%) than overall (39.2%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia L 37-34 CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City W 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 Dallas W 31-10 FOX 12/23/2023 at Los Angeles - Peacock 12/31/2023 New England - CBS 1/7/2024 at Miami - -

