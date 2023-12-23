The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) are double-digit, 12-point underdogs entering their matchup on Saturday, December 23, 2023 versus the Buffalo Bills (8-6). The point total has been set at 44.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bills as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers as they ready for this matchup against the Bills.

Bills vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-12) 44 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-12.5) 43.5 -770 +560 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 16 Odds

Buffalo vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Peacock

Peacock

Bills vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Buffalo has posted a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 12-point favorite or greater this season.

Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (28.6%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-9-0 this year.

Of 14 Los Angeles games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 242.5 (-115) - 28.5 (-115) - - - James Cook - - 68.5 (-115) - 23.5 (-118) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 30.5 (-118) - Stefon Diggs - - - - 69.5 (-111) - Dalton Kincaid - - - - 30.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

