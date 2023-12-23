Bills vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) are double-digit, 12-point underdogs entering their matchup on Saturday, December 23, 2023 versus the Buffalo Bills (8-6). The point total has been set at 44.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bills as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers as they ready for this matchup against the Bills.
Bills vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-12)
|44
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Bills (-12.5)
|43.5
|-770
|+560
Buffalo vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: Peacock
Bills vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Buffalo has posted a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 12-point favorite or greater this season.
- Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (28.6%).
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-9-0 this year.
- Of 14 Los Angeles games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Allen
|242.5 (-115)
|-
|28.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|James Cook
|-
|-
|68.5 (-115)
|-
|23.5 (-118)
|-
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-118)
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|69.5 (-111)
|-
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
