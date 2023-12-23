The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Before the Bills square off against the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 12.5 44 -800 +550

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bills vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has an average point total of 46.3 in their outings this year, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread six times in 14 games with a set spread.

The Bills have been moneyline favorites 11 times this year. They've gone 7-4.

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 44 points.

Los Angeles' contests this season have a 46.0-point average over/under, 2.0 more points than this game's point total.

The Chargers have gone 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have been listed as the underdog five times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Bills vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 27.1 6 18.1 4 46.3 6 14 Chargers 21.6 17 24.6 28 46.0 6 14

Bills vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 125 points this season (nine points per game), and opponents of the Chargers have outscored them by 42 points (three per game).

Chargers

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three contests, the Chargers have hit the over once.

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 125 points this season (nine per game), and opponents of the Chargers have outscored them by 42 points on the year (three per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 46.3 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.1 25.2 ATS Record 6-7-1 4-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-6-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-4 6-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.0 48.2 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 26.4 23.7 ATS Record 5-9-0 2-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.