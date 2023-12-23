When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Binghamton be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Binghamton ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 197

Binghamton's best wins

Against the Marist Red Foxes on November 18, Binghamton picked up its signature win of the season, which was an 82-59 home victory. That signature win over Marist included a team-best 19 points from Chris Walker. Dan Petcash, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

91-79 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on December 9

79-64 on the road over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on December 2

74-69 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on December 19

75-68 at home over Army (No. 345/RPI) on November 25

63-57 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on November 15

Binghamton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, the Bearcats have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

The Bearcats have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Binghamton is playing the 327th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bearcats' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Binghamton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Binghamton's next game

Matchup: Binghamton Bearcats vs. Marywood University Pacers

Binghamton Bearcats vs. Marywood University Pacers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:30 PM ET Location: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

