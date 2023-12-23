2024 NCAA Bracketology: Binghamton March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Binghamton be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Binghamton ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|197
Binghamton's best wins
Against the Marist Red Foxes on November 18, Binghamton picked up its signature win of the season, which was an 82-59 home victory. That signature win over Marist included a team-best 19 points from Chris Walker. Dan Petcash, with 16 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 91-79 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on December 9
- 79-64 on the road over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on December 2
- 74-69 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on December 19
- 75-68 at home over Army (No. 345/RPI) on November 25
- 63-57 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on November 15
Binghamton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- Based on the RPI, the Bearcats have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
- The Bearcats have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Binghamton is playing the 327th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Bearcats' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Binghamton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Binghamton's next game
- Matchup: Binghamton Bearcats vs. Marywood University Pacers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
